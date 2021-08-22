Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,109 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Monster Beverage worth $121,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

