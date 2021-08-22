Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Aflac worth $112,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Aflac by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.