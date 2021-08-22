Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Match Group worth $114,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.72. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

