Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.45% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $97,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

