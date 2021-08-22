Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 637,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Corning worth $102,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Corning by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 203,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,186 shares of company stock worth $7,723,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

