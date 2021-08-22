Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Corteva worth $119,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE CTVA opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

