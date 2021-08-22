Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $111,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

