Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $110,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

