Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $100.50 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $100,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $595.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $642.86. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.