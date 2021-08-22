Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $102.21 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $102,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

SWK opened at $190.39 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

