Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $102.65 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Tyson Foods worth $102,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.