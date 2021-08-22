Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $115.51 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Kellogg worth $115,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.