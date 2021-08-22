Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $118.58 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $118,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.94 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

