Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.98 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Kroger worth $120,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

