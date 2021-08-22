Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Essex Property Trust worth $99,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 205.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $319.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

