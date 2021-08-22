Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.26% of CareDx worth $107,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 149,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,866,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,362 shares of company stock worth $10,434,931 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

