Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Akamai Technologies worth $106,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

