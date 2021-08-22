Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of The Hershey worth $97,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $180.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

