Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Waste Connections worth $104,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

