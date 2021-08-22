Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Extra Space Storage worth $100,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $179.29. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

