Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Ally Financial worth $120,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

