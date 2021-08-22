Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Fortinet worth $108,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $297.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

