Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,067,830 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067,830 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of VEREIT worth $96,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.