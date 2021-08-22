Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 308,315 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 308,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $121,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.82 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

