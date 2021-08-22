Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,941 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $98,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,530.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,447.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,563.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

