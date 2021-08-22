Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 94,948 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,948 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of NortonLifeLock worth $103,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NLOK opened at $25.75 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

