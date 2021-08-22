Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $104,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

