Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Magna International worth $98,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Magna International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 294,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Magna International stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

