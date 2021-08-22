SUN (old) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056021 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00157448 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

