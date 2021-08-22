SUN (SUN) Price Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00131297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00156482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,360.36 or 0.99975208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.00914851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.56 or 0.06563479 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.