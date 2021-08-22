Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $5.16 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.