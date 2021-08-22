Super Zero Protocol Price Down 0.6% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $66.42 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.32 or 0.06550911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00136341 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,259,786 coins and its circulating supply is 325,499,009 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

