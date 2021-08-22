SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Achieves $4.08 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $181,186.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

