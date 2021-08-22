SuperRare Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Day (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded flat against the dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $118.08 million and $6.01 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

