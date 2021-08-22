Suretly 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $59,431.13 and $11.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

