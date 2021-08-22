sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $292.15 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00810057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 291,546,663 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

