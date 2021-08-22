SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.58 or 0.00027633 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $277.86 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.40 or 0.00806576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002140 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 232,013,042 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

