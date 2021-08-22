SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.63 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $9,491.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.00510514 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.44 or 0.01142034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,182,327 coins and its circulating supply is 119,045,809 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

