SyncFab (MFG) Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.