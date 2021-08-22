Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

