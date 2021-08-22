Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

