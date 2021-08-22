Syscoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.61 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $149.93 million and $6.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00377369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 146.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,756,597 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

