Syscoin Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $153.94 million and $7.81 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00381604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,720,514 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.