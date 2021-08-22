Tachyon Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $7.21 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $12.16 million and $7.21 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 198% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00158193 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

