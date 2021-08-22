Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.1% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $560.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

