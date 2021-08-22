Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

