Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.40. 4,146,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

