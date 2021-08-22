TE-FOOD Market Cap Achieves $17.58 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $360,502.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

