TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) is Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for 1.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.10% of TechTarget worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock worth $3,217,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,385. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

