Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 83,891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

